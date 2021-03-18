Teen Wolf is heading to Hulu on March 22

Good news, Teen Wolf fans! The hit MTV drama is coming to Hulu.

EW can exclusively reveal that on March 22, all six seasons of the beloved series will make their way to Hulu, so fans can get reacquainted with Scott (Tyler Posey), Stiles (Dylan O'Brien), Allison (Crystal Reed), Lydia (Holland Roden), and so many others. For a total of 100 episodes, Teen Wolf follows Scott as he discovers what it means to be a werewolf and he and his friends face off against a number of supernatural creatures.

"Back when Teen Wolf first aired, the network decided to put a 'To Be Continued…' on the end of the pilot," showrunner Jeff Davis says in a statement. "I told them we could put those words at the end of every episode. We were hoping to be binged before binging was even a thing. Now that it's on Hulu, I'm happy it can be found by a whole new audience willing to stay up late to devour as many episodes as possible."

Teen Wolf Image zoom Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien in 'Teen Wolf' | Credit: MGM Studios

The series was a co-production with and distributed by MGM, in association with Lost Marbles Productions, Inc., Siesta Productions, Inc., First Cause, Inc., and DiGa.