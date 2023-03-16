Yes, that's Teen Wolf alum Ian Bohen's voice in Wolf Pack

He's not Peter Hale, but he is in a werewolf show!

WOLF PACK: EP# 101 -- “From a Spark to a Flame” -- Sarah Michelle Gellar stars as Kristin Ramsy in WOLF PACK on Paramount+. Photo: Paramount+ © 2022 MTVE All Rights Reserved. *screengrab* Wolf Pack Show More About Wolf Pack type TV Show genre Drama

Fantasy

Horror

When Peter Hale speaks, Teen Wolf fans listen.

Sorry, not Peter Hale ... but Ian Bohen. When Wolf Pack was first announced — a new werewolf show from the creator of the hit series Teen Wolf — fans instantly began wondering whether there'd be any connective tissue between the two series. After all, Wolf Pack premiered right after Teen Wolf: The Movie!

But, from the jump, creator Jeff Davis made it clear that the only similarity between the two projects was the subject matter. However, that's not entirely true.

Teen Wolf Ian Bohen on 'Teen Wolf' | Credit: Scott Everett White/MTV

As the story of Wolf Pack unfolded across its first season — the season 1 finale hits Paramount+ today — new werewolves Blake (Bella Shepard) and Everette (Armani Jackson) struggled to adjust to their supernatural lives, all the while running from the werewolf they believe wanted them dead. Along the way, they ran into one familiar Teen Wolf face: Gideon Emery, who played Deucalion on the MTV series, plays Wolf Pack's Malcom, a former firefighter.

And that's not the only Teen Wolf connection. Throughout the season, a mysterious caller has dialed a handful of the characters, often delivering warnings or revealing secrets over the phone. If Teen Wolf fans listened closely, they might've recognized that helpful voice.

EW can exclusively reveal that the voice on the phone is indeed that of Ian Bohen. Bohen, as fans know, played Peter Hale on Teen Wolf, first appearing as early as season 1 (and as recently as Teen Wolf: The Movie).

Given the fact that Bohen never appears on Wolf Pack (or so much as gets a name), perhaps there's still hope that he's actually just Peter Hale with a little too much time on his hands?

Season 1 of Wolf Pack is on Paramount+ now.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: