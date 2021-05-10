For the love of teen TV: How the genre has evolved and why it's so powerful

As shows tackle more serious issues within their fictional worlds, there's also been a push for more diversity and representation in the real world. As tends to happen with any genre, we've entered into the time of teen reboots: Roswell, New Mexico premiered in 2019, a Saved by the Bell revival premiered in 2020, HBO Max's Gossip Girl remake will premiere in July, a Pretty Little Liars reboot is in the works, as is a Wonder Years reboot. And that's not even everything. But thus far, each reboot has featured a more diverse cast than its predecessor, with Wonder Years even shifting to focus on a Black family. "Speaking to the new Gossip Girl, representation is so critical and making sure that shows continue to reflect the audience," Schwartz, who co-created the original Gossip Girl with Savage, says. "Once HBO's putting their hat in the ring, the content changes. The number of issues that you can now talk about really honestly has evolved greatly and I think that's to the benefit of everybody because it means that there's a lot more of the audience who can see themselves in these shows now because there's more representation at the front and center of the screen."