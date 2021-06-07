15 deaths from teen shows that wrecked us

Keith (Craig Scheffer), One Tree Hill

As if season 3, episode 16 of One Tree Hill wasn’t already maxed out on traumatic events after Jimmy (Colin Fickers) brings a gun to school and holds everyone hostage, Dan (Paul Johansson) out-Dans himself and uses the chaos and tragedy to kill his own brother Keith (Craig Sheffer) mere moments after Keith was the ultimate hero in talking Jimmy out of killing anyone. Adding insult to injury: Dan uses Jimmy’s own gun to do it, framing Jimmy for Keith’s death because he knew that the teen took his own life during the school shooting and therefore wouldn’t be able to expose Dan’s murderous actions. This was the most evil thing Dan ever did on One Tree Hill — which is saying something, because he truly was a monster throughout the entire series. Keith had just saved the day and the hurt and betrayal in his eyes as he realizes what his own brother is about to do will forever haunt fans. What made it even worse was a full season of waiting for Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) to learn the truth, and watching Dan get closer to Karen (Moira Kelly) the whole time. Evil, evil, evil. —Sydney Bucksbaum