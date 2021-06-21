Teen TV costars who became real-life besties

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gilles

We have Victorious to thank for introducing the world to Ariana Grande, but that's not the only thing that came out of the Nickelodeon show. In addition to Grande's rise to fame, she also came out of the show with a best friend. Elizabeth Gilles (who played Jade) regularly makes appearances on Grande's Instagram, and can even be seen in the "Thank U, Next" music video. The highlight of this friendship has to be when the two took the stage together. They recreated "Give It Up" during Grande's Sweetener tour and the crowd was left speechless.