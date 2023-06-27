Teen Mom: The Next Chapter trailer: Two weddings and a lap dance

Amber, Ashley, Briana, Cate, Cheyenne, Jade, Leah, and Maci are back for more parental drama and public feuding in MTV's Teen Mom spin-off.

New houses, new spouses, and at least one lap dance: That's what Teen Mom fans have to look forward to when MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns.

EW has the exclusive first look at the new episodes, which begin Wednesday, July 19. Teen Mom veterans Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, Maci Bookout McKinney, and their families are returning for more parenting challenges, public feuds, and break-up fallout.

This new episodes will also chronicle the wedding-planning stress facing Jade and Ashley as they prepare to marry their respective fiancés, Sean Austin and Bar Smith.

Two Teen Mom families are also on the move this season: Brianna and her daughters, Nova and Stella, have a new house in Florida, while the trailer shows Catelynn and Tyler packing up and heading to new digs in Michigan. And, in perhaps the most shocking development of all, Maci notes that she and her troubled ex, Ryan Edwards, are "getting along" after years of a rocky and strained relationship. (The episodes were likely filmed before Edwards' latest arrest.)

We'll also see Cheyenne try to mend fences with costar Ashley, with whom she has a long-running beef. Based on the trailer, however, her olive branch is not warmly received. As for Leah Messer, who split from her fiancé, Jaylan Mobley last year — well, it looks like she's shaking off those break-up blues with some pole-dancing workouts.

And could a romance be rekindling between Briana and Nova's dad, Devoin Austin? In the trailer, Briana reveals that Devoin was "flirting" with her, and we also see her give him a lap dance while the other Teen Moms squeal with delight.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns Wednesday, July 19th at 8 p.m. on MTV.

