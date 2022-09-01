More mamas mean more drama in new Teen Mom: The Next Chapter trailer
It is a truth universally acknowledged that the women of MTV's Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are no longer teenagers. But they are still moms — which is why the network is uniting them for a new "reimagining" of their flagship franchise called Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
Premiering Sept. 16, the new series will chronicle the lives and ongoing parenting struggles of the OG/TM2 group: Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Cate Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout McKinney. (Kailyn Lowell, who announced in May that she was ready to "move on" from the franchise, is not participating.)
EW has the first look at the Next Chapter full-season trailer, which teases everything from everyday parenting debates (Bentley wants his own Instagram!) to serious health challenges.
The Teen Moms have remained in the news since their respective series wrapped up their seasons in 2021. Earlier this summer, Amber lost custody of her 4-year-old son, James, to her ex Andrew Glennon, while Leah got engaged to Jaylan Mobley last month. Oh, and yes — Tyler did get snipped. There's so much to cover, in fact, that MTV gave Next Chapter a 15-episode season. More mamas, more drama!
Related content:
|type
|
|rating
Comments