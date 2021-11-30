See first look at Farrah Abraham's return for Teen Mom: OG spin-off: 'Some drama went down'

The prodigal mother has returned to the Teen Mom franchise.

In this exclusive preview of part one of MTV's Teen Mom: OG reunion (Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT), Dr. Dr*w announces that Farrah Abraham, who was fired from the franchise in 2017, joined her former Teen Moms Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout for a new spin-off series called Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

The eight-episode series, premiering Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, features moms and partners from across the franchise — including Farrah from Teen Mom, and Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline from Teen Mom 2 — as they "connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds." As Maci explains in the preview clip below, "It's all the girls from the Teen Mom franchise, all the casts, basically living together." The group takes on "physical fun activities, and we also had a life coach," she adds. Watch the preview, including Farrah's recorded message for the group, below.

When asked how it was "hanging out" again with Farrah, who has a long history of feuding with her former Teen Mom OG stars, Maci offers a hesitant "Ummmmm...." while Amber says, "We tried to make her feel better...?" Still, Maci and Amber say that Farrah had conflicts "with pretty much everyone" while filming. (Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra wasn't able to appear on the spin-off.)

MTV will also release another Teen Mom spin-off, Teen Mom: Girls' Night In, on Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Imagine this 10-episode series as a sort of Mystery Science Theater 3000 for the Teen Mom franchise. As the network explains in a release, "The ladies from Teen Mom OG will watch episodes of Teen Mom 2 and unleash their personal opinions on the biggest moments from the episode. From laughing at the kids' tantrums to sympathizing with their parenting struggles, our cast will speak on everything from Jade's Brazilian Butt Lift to juggling co-parenting relationships."

