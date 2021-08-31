Teen Mom OG season premiere preview: Never argue with a pregnant woman

Teen Mom type TV Show

It's an awkward moment we can all relate to: You're pregnant, but there's a global pandemic so your fiancé can't attend the doctor's appointment with you. Then your fiancé goes to the bathroom and misses hearing the baby's heartbeat — but the producer who follows you around for your reality TV show hears the special moment, because you're still wearing your microphone!

Okay, maybe we can't all relate to that specific situation. Still, the tension in this exclusive preview of the Teen Mom OG premiere (Sept. 7 at 8 p.m., MTV) is pretty palpable. In the clip, Zach drives his fiancée Cheyenne to her latest OB-GYN appointment, and they're both disappointed that he can't accompany her into the office due to COVID-19. Zach asks Cheyenne to FaceTime him during the checkup. She does not. Then things get very, very heated on the drive home. Watch it unfold below:

It's possible that kicking Zach out of the car was a bit of an overreaction on Cheyenne's part. But he broke the most common-sense relationship rule of all time: Never argue with a pregnant woman, because you ain't gonna win. (At least this story has a happy ending.)

