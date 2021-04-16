Teen Mom OG reunion first look: It's Taylor vs. Larry!

Teen Mom type TV Show

Teen Mom OG fans have seen this family blowout coming all season — and not just because they've seen the constant MTV promos. In this exclusive first look at the Teen Mom OG season 9 reunion, airing April 20 at 8 p.m., the tensions between two loving fathers-slash-alpha males — in this case, Larry Edwards and Taylor McKinney — boil over in an acrimonious exchange.

A quick recap of this Teen Mom OG saga: Maci McKinney shares a 12-year-old son, Bentley, with Larry and Jen Edwards' son, Ryan. This season, viewers watched as Bentley went to therapy to help deal with his feelings about his dad, who has been grappling with substance abuse for several years. Bentley chose to keep his distance from his dad during this time, a decision that Maci and her husband, Taylor, supported. Of course, all of this was hard on Bentley's grandparents — Larry and Jen Edwards — who missed seeing their grandchild. One episode revealed that Larry even gave a tabloid interview saying that Maci was keeping Bentley from Ryan and his family.

Long story short: Human frailty + family tensions + tabloids + Dr. Dr*w = recipe for an on-camera meltdown. During Tuesday's reunion episode, a visibly upset Larry blasts Maci for saying that he and Jen put Bentley in an "unsafe situation" by having him spend time with Ryan. "Never would that ever happen," Larry fumes, shifting forward on the couch for emphasis. Taylor, ever the protective husband, does not like Larry's posturing one bit. "Don't you buck up to me!" he warns Larry. Things go downhill from there. Check out the full clip above.

