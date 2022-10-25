Teen Mom 2 stars Leah, Ashley, Jade, and Briana know that sometimes you have no choice but to get busy next to the baby.

Teen Mom: Girls' Night In premiere preview: Yes, everyone has sex in front of their baby

The Teen Mom/Mystery Science Theater 3000 mash-up you never knew you wanted is here at long last.

Teen Mom: Girls' Night In features the stars of Teen Mom 2 — Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, and Jade Cline — watching old episodes of Teen Mom OG and sharing their stream-of-consciousness reactions about everything-slash-anything, from the OG's home decor to their parenting choices. In this exclusive clip from tonight's season premiere, the gang watches Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra prepare for the birth of their fourth daughter. When a producer asks the pair how a co-sleeping newborn affects "intimacy," it leads to a spirited discussion among the Teen Mom 2 crew about whether it's okay to have sex in front of a baby.

Watch the full clip below.

While Leah seems fine with the idea ("They're not even gonna know!"), Jade says she and Sean did not get busy "for a long time" after their daughter Kloie was born. "D--- was not on the top of my to-do list," she deadpans. Briana's mom, Roxanne, tries to explain that sometimes frisky parents have no choice but to take care of business in front of the baby — but Bri's sister, Brittany, shuts her down. "I lost my f---ing appetite," she grouses.

And yes, that is Debra Danielsen, mom to former OG star Farrah Abraham, watching alongside Barbara Evans, mother to Jenelle Evans, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 (though she made a brief appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter last month).

Teen Mom: Girls' Night In premieres Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

