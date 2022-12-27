In the season 2 premiere of the Teen Mom spin-off, Amber and Maci encourage Catelynn to try bungee jumping.

Cate fears taking the plunge in Teen Mom: Family Reunion preview: 'What if my t--s come out?'

If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?

That's the dilemma facing Catelynn Baltierra in this exclusive clip from Teen Mom: Family Reunion. In the season 2 premiere of the spin-off — which brings together cast members from all the Teen Mom seasons for bonding adventures and life coaching from Dr. Cheyenne Bryant — Cate joins fellow moms Maci Bookout, Briana DeJesus, Cheynne Floyd, and Amber Portwood for a bungee-jumping excursion. But getting her up on the platform proves to be a bit of a challenge.

"I'm full of, like, anxiety, fear," she says. "I feel like I tend to always get stuck in my comfort zone." Amber and Maci, who already jumped into the void and loved it, try their best to encourage their fellow Teen Mom, as does Dr. Bryant. "The whole point of this is to do something that you are afraid of," she says.

Cate's response: "What if my t--s come out?" (Coincidentally, fellow Family Reunion participant Cheyenne Floyd also cited breast-related bungee fears as her reason for sitting out the jump: "I just got my boobs fixed, and I don't want to break them so soon.") Watch the full clip above.

Also along for the Family Reunion ride in season 2 are Teen Mom 2 stars Ashley Jones and Jade Cline, as well as Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast members Kiaya Elliott and Kayla Sessler.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

