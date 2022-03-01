Teen Mom 2 premiere preview: Brace for more Briana vs. Kail drama

In this first look at the season 11 premiere, Briana DeJesus reveals a decision that is sure to irritate her rival castmate Kailyn Lowry.

Remember that old adage, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all?" The women of Teen Mom 2 have their own version of this credo: "If you have something shady to say about your co-star, record a podcast."

In this exclusive first look at the season 11 premiere of Teen Mom 2 (March 8 on MTV), Briana DeJesus casually informs her sister, Brittany, that she's heading to Philadelphia to do an interview for a podcast hosted by Chris Lopez, who has a child with Briana's Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry. Brittany cannot hide her dismay when she hears about her sister's plans, because Briana and Kailyn have clashed frequently — and publicly — in the past. "Why are you doing it? To get back at her?" asks Brittany. "It's gonna cause drama, you know that."

Teen Mom 2 grab Brittany is 1-800-OVER-IT | Credit: MTV

Things have been rocky between Kailyn and Briana ever since 2017, when Briana began dating Kailyn's ex-husband Javi Marroquin. In the new season premiere, Briana insists that she's not trying to cause more trouble with Kail, adding that when her ex DeVoin went on Kailyn's podcast in 2021, "I never made a peep." Get your proverbial popcorn ready, folks.

In happier news, the season premiere preview also features a first look at Leah Messer on an early date with her soon-to-be-boyfriend Jaylan Mobley. "I am not a fast mover," she tells him. "I've rushed into relationships in the past... I've learned a lot from those past relationships." Let's hope one of those lessons is, "Don't trash-talk people on podcasts."

The new season of Teen Mom 2 premieres March 8 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

