Teen Mom 2 reunion first look: Brianna and Devoin's sweet moment turns into a shouting match

During part 1, an emotional conversation between Brianna and Devoin about her daughter Stella somehow becomes a blow-up about financial support for her other daughter, Nova.

Warning: This sneak preview from the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion may give you whiplash.

At first, things actually seem to go well when Brianna DeJesus sits down with her ex Devoin Austin II, the father of her 10-year-old daughter, Nova. In fact, Brianna is moved to tears by Devoin's devotion to her other daughter, 4-year-old Stella, especially since the little girl does not have a relationship with her biological father, Luis Hernández.

"Thank you, thank you for loving Stella," says Brianna through her tears. "She loves you so much."

Replies Devoin, "Thank you for letting me love her."

This season on Teen Mom 2, viewers have watched as Brianna tried to get Luis more involved in Stella's life, only to be disappointed. Devoin, meanwhile, has a great relationship with Stella, and she loves to spend time with him when he comes to the house to see Nova.

"Her bond with me is pretty good, I'm not gonna lie," he says.

But things start to go south when Dr. Drew asks Devoin about his work situation.

"I just started working again," he responds, adding that he'd be fine to provide financial support for Nova.

Money has always been a touchy subject for them. Brianna has long complained that Devoin doesn't contribute enough — and she says as much.

"The last time you helped financially, as far as a bill, was a while ago," she tells him. "It was a few months ago."

This puts Devoin on the defensive ("If you want to [request] child support, I will stay the same person I am, I will still be there for Stella!"), and pretty soon expletives are flying.

Watch the clip above, and check out the full confrontation when part 1 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs on Tuesday, July 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

