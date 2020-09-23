Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave to exit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after three seasons

Looks like Teddi’s all out.

After three seasons as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is leaving the show, she revealed in a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. “You heard it here last,” she captioned the video. “Yes, it’s true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH. Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go.” Representatives for Bravo had no comment.

In the video (below), sitting next to her new baby Dove (with whom she was pregnant throughout the most recent season), Mellencamp Arroyave revealed that the departure was not a mutual decision: “I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best…’ Nah, I’m not going to do that. That’s not who I am,” she says in the video. “Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost.”

Mellencamp Arroyave, an accountability coach (and the daughter of John Mellencamp), had a tumultuous three seasons on the show. Once a favorite of Lisa Vanderpump (who nicknamed her “Teddi Bear”), she later became a key player in the “Puppygate” scandal that defined last year’s season 9 and led to Vanderpump’s departure from the franchise; in season 10, which aired the final installment of its three-part reunion last week, she contributed to the heated debate surrounding Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville, and some of the ladies took issue with her close friendship with Kyle Richards.

News of Mellencamp’s departure comes amid another controversy: Her weight loss program All In by Teddi has gotten backlash in recent weeks after influencer Emily Gellis Lande shared anonymous tips and messages from purported former clients of the program alleging that All In by Teddi limited their diets to 500-1000 calories while requiring an hour of cardio, daily. The screenshots also claim that clients had to sign an NDA upon joining and were subjected to shaming texts while completing the program.

Last week, the reality star defended her brand with a video on social media.

“For one, I wanted to say I love All In. I am so incredibly proud of the over 15,000 lives we have helped change,” she said. “I 100 percent feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails. If it’s something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you. If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t. That’s why I love that we are very transparent from the beginning.”

"We believe in you. We will fight for you, and we know that the best is yet to come," she concluded, captioning the video with a heart emoji.

Mellencamp Arroyave is not the only notable recent exit across the hit reality franchise. Denise Richards is also leaving RHOBH after dealing, this season, with Glanville’s allegations that the two of them had a one-night stand; New York City fan favorite Dorinda Medley will make her final appearance as a cast member in this week’s reunion part three; and Bravo legend NeNe Leakes, one of the original Atlanta ‘wives, announced last week that she has chosen to depart the franchise as well.

“I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In...” Mellencamp Arroyave concluded her announcement video, above. “I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead.”