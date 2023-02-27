Believe that you can now watch the Ted Lasso season 3 trailer

Apple TV+ just released the clip for the return of Jason Sudeikis ' soccer coach, which also includes glimpses of Nick Mohammed's Nate, Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent, Juno Temple's Keeley, Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca, and the rest of the soccer-mad crew.

In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, Ted juggles the pressures of work with his personal issues back home, Rebecca commits to defeating Rupert, and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.