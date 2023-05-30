Ted Lasso tweet refers to 'final match' ahead of season 3 finale

It seems more and more likely that this week's season 3 finale of Ted Lasso will also be a series finale.

The show's star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has never definitively confirmed that the show is ending, but he has repeatedly said that he planned three-season arcs for the show's characters. On Tuesday, the show's official Twitter account sent out a message which referred to Lasso's fictional team, AFC Richmond, playing its "final match," strongly suggesting that the finale will be the series' last episode.

Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso," now streaming on Apple TV+ Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso' season 3 | Credit: Apple TV+

According to the message, written in the voice of Sudeikis' soccer team manager, "A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin' to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match. It's like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can't tell you what's happenin', but I sure as heck don't want it to end."

Sudeikis' co-star Hannah Waddingham has also hinted that the story of the Richmond team, which is nicknamed The Greyhounds, could be drawing to a close. On Tuesday, Waddingham, who plays Richmond owner Rebeca Welton, posted a photo on Twitter of herself, Sudeikis, and other cast members holding WGA picket signs outside Warner Bros. studio in Los Angeles.

"On our final day as Richmond Greyhounds….there's nowhere else we could be," the actress wrote. "Thank you so much to our magnificent writers' room. We'd be NOTHING without you."

When EW spoke with Sudeikis in the spring of 2021 for our Ted Lasso season 2 cover story we asked him if he might continue the show after Apple inevitably backs the money truck up to his door. "It's called the iMoney truck," the actor said with a laugh. "I'm glad they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't."

Things had not become any clearer when EW caught up with the SNL veteran prior earlier this year, prior to the premiere of the season 3 premiere.

"I mean, it is [the end] of this story, yeah, for sure," he said of the third season. "We wrote a series finale. I'm still working on it, we're still editing. I hear people loud and clear. I take it as a compliment, we all do, that people would want more. But the stories have to service that endeavor. It can't be the other way around. But this story is being told the way we had hoped and dreamed that it would be told and the fact that we got to do that is thrilling enough. But, yeah, I can't give you a definitive answer...and not set myself up to being called a liar."

The season 3 finale of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ Tuesday evening, 12:00 a.m. ET.

