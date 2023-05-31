Ted Lasso reveals fate of Jason Sudeikis' soccer manager in likely series finale

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis may not yet have officially confirmed if the show's season 3 finale is also the finale of the series but the 75-minute-long episode certainly had an air of finality about it.

In the show, Sudeikis' Lasso leaves his job as manager of English soccer team AFC Richmond and returns to Kansas where he is reunited with his son, Henry. We later see him coaching Henry's soccer team. After saying goodbye to Ted at the airport, Hannah Waddingham's Richmond-owning Rebecca bumps into the mystery man, played by Matteo van der Grijn, she met in Amsterdam earlier this season, with the strong suggestion that she has found, or re-found, her new love.

In what may or we may not have been a dream sequence we are also shown the futures of several other characters. Rebecca names Roy (Brett Goldstein) as the new manager of AFC Richmond; Keeley (Juno Temple) suggests Rebecca establish a Richmond women's team; Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) stays behind in the U.K. to assist Roy and marries his pregnant girlfriend while Nate (Nick Mohammed) also continues to work at Richmond; and Dani (Cristo Fernández) attends Beard's wedding as part of a what looks very much like a throuple. Speaking of love triangles, while it is unclear whether Keely chooses Roy or Jamie (assuming she chooses either) as her romantic partner the trio remain friends.

Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt in "Ted Lasso," now streaming on Apple TV+ Credit: Apple TV+

On Tuesday, Waddingham hinted that the story of the Richmond team, which is nicknamed the Greyhounds, could be drawing to a close when she tweeted a photo of herself, Sudeikis, and other cast members holding WGA picket signs outside Warner Bros. studio in Los Angeles.

"On our final day as Richmond Greyhounds….there's nowhere else we could be," the actress wrote. "Thank you so much to our magnificent writers' room. We'd be NOTHING without you."

Sudeikis has repeatedly stated that he conceived Ted Lasso to last three seasons but, when EW caught up with the SNL veteran earlier this year, he declined to confirm whether the show's third season would be the last.

"I mean, it is [the end] of this story, yeah, for sure," he said of the third season. "We wrote a series finale. I'm still working on it, we're still editing. I hear people loud and clear. I take it as a compliment, we all do, that people would want more. But the stories have to service that endeavor. It can't be the other way around. But this story is being told the way we had hoped and dreamed that it would be told and the fact that we got to do that is thrilling enough. But, yeah, I can't give you a definitive answer...and not set myself up to being called a liar."

