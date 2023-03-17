Jason Sudeikis says there were 'a lot of tears' on last day of Ted Lasso season 3 shoot

No one seems to know definitively if the third season of Ted Lasso will be the show's last. While the soccer sitcom's star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis has long said he planned to tell a three-season arc, he refused to confirm whether the current run of episodes would be the final whistle for the series when EW recently spoke with the Saturday Night Live veteran.

"I mean, it is [the end] of this story, yeah, for sure," he said. "We wrote a series finale. I'm still working on it, we're still editing. I hear people loud and clear. I take it as a compliment, we all do, that people would want more. But the stories have to service that endeavour. It can't be the other way around. But this story is being told the way we had hoped and dreamed that it would be told and the fact that we got to do that is thrilling enough. But, yeah, I can't give you a definitive answer of if it were to come back and not set myself up to being called a liar."

Jason Sudeikis in season 3 of Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso' season 3 | Credit: Apple TV +

Sudeikis did concede that the show's cast and crew seemed to treat the season 3 finale as a series finale on the final day of shooting.

"I mean, it was lovely," he tells EW. "It was a scene in the locker room, and then everybody piled in there, it was jam-packed, which our COVID team was very anxious about, understandably. But, yeah, lot of tears, lot of cheers, lot of clapping. It felt like an actual sports team after their final game, but without really knowing if we'd won or lost, which as Ted says is really not the most important thing, so in many ways we won. There was just this feeling, like a call to arms, to take whatever we made here, and however we made it there, to bring that to wherever any of us go next."

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, also has fond memories of the season 3 shoot's final day.

"Everyone came in to the locker room," he says. "So, not just team, and not just the crew, but people from the offices, and people from parts of crews that aren't actually on set. It felt like this was their locker room, like we were the first time together in this room as the whole team. Jason said some very nice things and then some mean things, which I thought was wildly inappropriate."

Don't worry, folks, he's just kidding about that last part.

"No, it was a great moment of connection," Hunt continues. "It felt like a culmination, and it is definitely a treasured memory from this whole experience."

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is currently screening on Apple TV+.

