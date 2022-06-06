All good things must come to an end, and fans of Ted Lasso are once again being reminded of that fact.

On Saturday, U.K.'s The Times published a profile on Ted Lasso breakout star/writer Brett Goldstein in which he was asked if the upcoming third season would be the Apple TV+ comedy's last. "We are writing it like that," he said. "It was planned as three." He then joked, "Spoiler alert — everyone dies."

This isn't the first time a Ted Lasso star has warned that the beloved comedy about an American football coach who takes over an English soccer team might end after three seasons. Back in 2021, series star/executive producer Jason Sudeikis was a little more cagey about declaring the series as three-and-done.

Ted Lasso Credit: Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

"I mean, I don't know. The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that's the one we're telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it's by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word," he told EW last June. "It's nowhere near like that. But the story that's being told — that three-season arc — is one that I see, know, and understood. I'm glad that [Apple TV+ is] willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know."

"I think we've always meant it to be three seasons," added costar Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on the show and helped develop the series. "I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons. But even as committed to that idea as Jason may have been, none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show. Usually shows don't have that kind of effect if they say the word 'f---' so many times. We're kind of in no man's land here, still being discombobulated by the response and I think that could make hard-hearted old Sudeikis soften up a little bit. I will say that, whatever he decides, I will happily abide."

Ted Lasso executive producer Bill Lawrence was more hopeful that the series could continue after three seasons, however. "The initial story Jason had in his head is a three-season arc, [but] I'm hopeful there's more Ted Lasso stories to tell after three seasons," he said. "Hey, in my head, I'm like, Ted Lasso moves home and he should coach the professional team that's a block away from Jason's home in real life."

