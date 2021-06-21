Ted Lasso scores with season 2 trailer

Put away those soccer red cards, this is a red letter day for Ted Lasso. Not only was it announced that the beloved Apple TV+ comedy has won a Peabody award but fans of the Jason Sudeikis-starring show can now watch a trailer for season 2, which premieres July 23.

Speaking with EW for our recent Ted Lasso cover story, Sudeikis described season 2 as the Empire Strikes Back of the show. "People go into their caves and face their s---," he said.

ted lasso Ted Lasso | Credit: Apple TV+

Season 2 will be a showcase for actor Nick Mohammed, whose character Nathan "Nate the Great" Shelley was promoted from team kit man to assistant coach in season 1. New cast members include Sarah Niles (I May Destroy You) as a sports psychologist named Sharon. Word is the character will address the personal issues that led Sudeikis' Ted to suffer a panic attack last season when he was faced with the prospect of signing divorce papers.

"I think Ted surprises her," teased Niles. "And she may surprise Ted."

The Ted Lasso season 2 cast also includes Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Juno Temple, and Brett Goldstein, who posted the trailer on Monday morning.

Watch the trailer for season 2 of Ted Lasso above.

For more on Ted Lasso and our "99 Ways to Spend 99 Days" summer guide, order the July issue of Entertainment Weekly or find it on newsstands beginning June 18. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.