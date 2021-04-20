Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are back scoring laughs in season 2 first look

The feel-good show of 2020 is officially ready to save 2021.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for Ted Lasso season 2, which premieres July 23. And we're all feeling better already — unless you live in Santa Monica or are a fan of the New York Jets.

All of our favorite members of the AFC Richmond family are back and they will be joined by the team's new sports psychologist, Sharon (I May Destroy You's Sarah Niles), who appears to be the latest person that Ted (Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis) has to work overtime to charm, as evidenced in the exclusive photo below.

Ted Lasso Credit: Colin Hutton/Apple

"People have skepticism about psychology, particularly in athletics, so she's going to come up against some resistance," Niles reveals to EW. "The strange thing is, I've learned a lot about myself while doing this show. Must be something in the water!"

Watch the trailer above.