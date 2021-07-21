"Yikes, I haven't seen someone that disappointed to see me since I wore a red baseball cap to a Planned Parenthood fundraiser," cracks Ted ( Jason Sudeikis ) to Rebecca ( Hannah Waddingham ), who needs some advice about her current love interest, John (not Stamos). Ted discovers that his quick wit isn't necessarily welcomed at all times, realizing, "Rule No. 1: Even though it's called 'girl talk,' sometimes it needs to be more like, 'Girl, listen.'"

"The greatest thing about this job is that it has allowed me great catharsis from a controlling, verbally abusive relationship that I'd had [in real life], that people looking at me wouldn't think that I'd experienced," shared Waddingham, referencing season 1 scenes with Rebecca's ex Rupert (Anthony Head). "So when it got to those scenes in the gala, when [Rupert] is saying, 'Very brave choice' with the dress, I've had that in the past. And also the bit outside the gala when Ted comes to find her... There's the bit about '[Rupert said], 'Eat this, wear that, and I listened,' that monologue that Jason was tweaking up until the last minute, informed me more than anything else about where I needed to take Rebecca."