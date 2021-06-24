Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster reveals his favorite season 1 episodes

"If there's nothing else you want to watch this show for, watch it for Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas," says Dunster. "He is gold."

Ted Lasso cast member Phil Dunster knows not to use his hands while playing AFC Richmond striker Jamie Tartt - at least during matches. But the actor is happy to handpick the five most essential episodes from season 1 of the Jason Sudeikis-starring Apple TV+ soccer comedy to get new viewers hooked. Among them? Episode 6, which is titled "Two Aces."

"It is the episode with the haunted physio room," says Dunster. "I think, when I first read it, I was confused. I was like, 'Oh, this feels like a different series.' But in their wisdom, they knew exactly what to do with it, and for me, it was a real epiphany moment of who Jamie is. We suddenly see this reveal of depth of character where you go, 'Oh, this guy is not arrogant in a vacuum, he's arrogant for a reason in that he is trying to defend himself against his pain and his anger and his confusion when he was a child.' It's a good laugh as well. Don't worry, it's not just a therapist session!"

He adds, "I think that is also the episode that we meet Dani Rojas. If there's nothing else you want to watch this show for, watch it for Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas. He is gold."

Check out the clip above to see Dunster talk more about "Two Aces" and four other essential season 1 episodes that have resulted in serious Emmy buzz for the show.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres July 23 on Apple TV+,

