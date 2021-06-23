Nick Mohammed's guide to watching Ted Lasso
"Nate the Great" shares his favorite episodes from season 1.
On Ted Lasso, Nick Mohammed plays Nathan Shelley, a.k.a. AFC Richmond staff member "Nate the Great." But which season 1 episodes does Mohammed think would be the greatest to binge for new viewers of the Jason Sudeikis-starring Apple TV+ soccer comedy show?
Unsurprisingly, the actor suggests that Ted virgins start with the pilot.
"So I'm going to go straight in at episode number 1," says Mohammed. "And the reason I love this episode so much is I feel like it not just sets everyone up, as you might expect from the pilot episode, but it's a really interesting one, without giving too much away, in terms of the starting points for all the characters, because I guess not everyone is as they seem, and they certainly don't start and end at the same point. It's just very interesting seeing where people start and maybe even trying to guess where their journeys might go, and hopefully being surprised by the end of the season as to where they may have ended up."
Watch Mohammed talk more about the Ted Lasso pilot and four other essential season 1 episodes in the clip above.
Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres July 23 on Apple TV+.
For more on Ted Lasso and our "99 Ways to Spend 99 Days" summer guide, order the July issue of Entertainment Weekly or find it on newsstands beginning June 18. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.
Related content:
Comments