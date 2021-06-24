Juno Temple's tips for binge-watching Ted Lasso season 1

Ted Lasso (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

If you haven't hopped on the Ted Lasso bandwagon yet, Juno Temple knows how to get you hooked on the Apple TV+ sports comedy in which she portrays Keeley Jones, a model who dates one of the stars on the AFC Richmond soccer team Jason Sudeikis coaches.

Over the course of season 1, Keeley makes a romantic choice between Phil Dunster's young, self-obsessed AFC Richmond striker Jamie Tartt and Brett Goldstein's near-the-end-of-his-playing days midfielder Roy Kent. EW asked the actress to make a slightly different decision: Which five season 1 episodes would Temple choose as the essential shows a newcomer to Ted Lasso should check out?

The actress' picks include the season's seventh episode "Make Rebecca Great Again," which, among other highlights, showcases the singing of Hannah Waddingham.

"Everybody goes to Liverpool for an away match," explains Temple. "And there is a lot that happens in that episode, including a karaoke performance by Rebecca, which is truly beautiful - also a very human moment for Mr. Ted Lasso where he has a panic attack. And Keeley and Roy Kent get their first kiss, which was a big moment."

Watch the actress talk about "Make Rebecca Great Again" and four other memorable episodes from season 1 of Ted Lasso in the clip above.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres July 23 on Apple TV+.

