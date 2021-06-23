Ted Lasso star Jeremy Swift shares the best season 1 episodes to binge

Though he admits he's not a football fan, the actor says the finale is "extraordinary."

Even if you don't like sports, we're guessing you'll like Ted Lasso, a comedy about a former college football coach who is completely unqualified yet hired to coach a U.K. soccer team.

And if you asked Jeremy Swift's Ted Lasso character Leslie Higgins which season 1 episodes of the Apple TV+ show new viewers should binge, AFC Richmond's dutiful Director of Communications would probably say to put him down for whichever episodes his boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) recommends. But Swift is his own man! So when EW asked him to do just that, the actor suggested the pilot, episode 2 ("Biscuits"), episode 4 ("For the Children"), episode 5 ("Tan Lines), and the season finale ("The Hope That Kills You").

"I'm not a football fan, but the way that is pieced together is extraordinary," says Swift of "The Hope That Kills You." "And you are cheering and rooting for Richmond in a way that you never thought you would. It's very very emotional and everybody pulls it off. It's a superbly directed and edited episode and a great finale to the show."

Watch Swift break down his five can't-miss episodes in the clip above.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres July 23 on Apple TV+.

