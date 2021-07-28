Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed has zero interest in soccer

In season 1 of Ted Lasso, Nick Mohammed's character Nathan "Nate the Great" Shelley was promoted from AFC Richmond kit man to assistant coach. But, in real life, Mohammed would struggle to hold any position in a soccer club that involved, well, soccer. Why? Because the actor is not a fan of the sport.

"I do not follow football," confesses Mohammed, who recently received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Shelley. "I mean, I absolutely don't. I couldn't give any amount of care for the sport whatsoever. I had to research so much to pretend that I care in Ted Lasso! [Laughs] I was taken to football matches by my dad when I was younger and I just disliked the whole thing. I'm passionate about other things, but I just can't get passionate about football and I've tried so hard. I do ask a lot of questions on set, because there will be stuff Nate says where it's about tactics, and I just check in with Brendan [Hunt] or Jason [Sudeikis] or anyone basically. All our footballers on the show pretty much love football and are really passionate. It's great to see, but I can't tune into it. I don't know what it is."

Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed Nick Mohammed in 'Ted Lasso' | Credit: Apple TV +

While Mohammed may not be a fan of soccer, plenty of people have become fans of the show and of his character.

"Yeah, it's strange," says the actor of his raised profile. "I certainly don't usually calibrate that stuff. I mean, I do get recognized from doing quite a lot of telly, but I went to London Zoo with my kids and were queuing to go into [see] the monkeys or something. I was wearing a cap and glasses — just because it was sunny — and a mask and someone said, 'Oh, Nate the Great!' Actually, my wife thought that they said, 'Nature's great!' Because it was a zoo."

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is currently screening on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer below.