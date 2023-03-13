Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed says there's 'no reason' it couldn't continue beyond season 3

Ted Lasso season 3 sees Nick Mohammed's Nate managing West Ham FC, a real-life London soccer team and onscreen rival to the fictional, Lasso-led Richmond AFC.

"He's defected, he's gone to West Ham, he's under Rupert [Anthony Head] now," Mohammed tells EW. "He's enjoying, at least in the first few episodes, that newfound sort of celebrity status. He's very vain, he's enjoying the perks of the job, the fancy cars, and so on. Saying all that, we do still recognize those moments of insecurity that I guess we were first introduced to in even season 1. He is still that guy who suffers from chronic insecurity and that hasn't just gone away now that he's at a fancier club."

Episode 1. Nick Mohammed in "Ted Lasso," premiering March 15, 2023 on Apple TV+. Nick Mohammed in season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' | Credit: Apple TV+

When EW spoke with Mohammed ahead of the season 2 premiere, the actor admitted that he knew little about soccer. "I do not follow football," he said back in 2021. "I mean, I absolutely don't. I couldn't give any amount of care for the sport whatsoever." Now that his character is the manager of a real soccer club, has he felt obliged to become more au fait with the subject?

"Not too much," says Mohammed, who, to be fair, is wearing a West Ham shirt while speaking to EW. "But it is funny. I'd not really clocked it for ages, that, oh yeah, West Ham is real. West Ham were really up for it, from what I gather, to really be a part of it, and they sent this kit, which I'm wearing now. We got to film at London Stadium [West Ham's home ground] and that is kind of odd, because, obviously, yeah, that is a real-life club. Every so often I'll retweet something that [the club's] Twitter feed has put out, but in the guise of Nate, and that's always quite fun. But certainly, no, I didn't do a big deep dive into West Ham."

Jason Sudeikis, who plays Lasso and is an executive producer on the show, has repeatedly insisted that he always envisioned the characters' story arcs to last just three seasons. Mohammed tells EW that he genuinely doesn't know if the upcoming episodes will be the show's last.

"I feel like the writers were really open at the start and said that in their heads they'd mapped out three-season arcs," says Mohammed. "But that doesn't mean that it definitely has to come to an end. There's no reason why it couldn't continue. So, we'll see. I hope there's more, but who knows."

Ted Lasso season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ March 15.

