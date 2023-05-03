Nick Mohammed felt 'quite lonely' shooting Ted Lasso season 3

The actor tells EW he missed filming with Jason Sudeikis and the rest of "the gang."

Nick Mohammed's Ted Lasso character, onetime AFC Richmond kit man Nathan Shelley, has spent season 3 successfully managing West Ham United and trying to deal with the temptations of his newfound fame. While this plot development has proven a rich seam, comedically and emotionally, Mohammed admits that shooting scenes apart from the real-life crew portraying the Richmond staff — Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt — was a strange experience.

"He's out in the desert at the moment, isn't he?" says Mohammed with a laugh. "Sadly, he has chosen to leave Richmond in the way that he did, and he is absolutely out on a limb, he's a fish out of water. From a practical point of view, some of that stuff was quite lonely to film, because obviously I'm not [shooting] with the gang. We try to use as much of that feeling of loneliness and abandonment and channel it into Nate, because that is precisely what he's feeling."

On last week's episode, Nate tentatively embarked on a new, promising relationship with restaurant hostess Jade, played by Edyta Budnik. So is this the start of a redemption arc for our troubled soccer manager?

"There's a spark of a relationship," the actor says. "Whether he's redeemed is a whole different story. I don't think it's as black and white as he's definitely redeemed or he's definitely not redeemed. It's a bit more nuanced than that."

Mohammed's upcoming projects include the comedy-thriller Maggie Moore(s), which is released June 16.

"That's Tina Fey, and Jon Hamm, a guy called Micah Stock, and myself, and directed by John Slattery, brilliant lovely man, but also of Mad Men acclaim," he says. "There are dark-comedy elements to it, but it is a proper kind of thriller, and it was a complete departure from anything that I've done before. Jon Hamm is the sheriff and I'm in his deputy, pretty much all my scenes were with him. So that was joyous."

Mohammed also voices a character in Netflix's upcoming animated film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, a sequel to the Aardman Animation's stop-motion 2000 hit Chicken Run.

"I play Dr. Fry, the new baddie actually," he says. "That's been incredible, because I was a huge fan of Chicken Run. The fact that it's called Dawn of the Nugget tells you everything you need to know. I mean, it's very silly but brilliant. The animation is phenomenal. I've been on it for a year or two because it takes so long, but it's really fun."

Ted Lasso season 3 is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

