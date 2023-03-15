"It's something that needs to be talked about further for Keeley, at least. I think she's not entirely sure what's going on with it," Temple tells EW.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season 3 premiere of Ted Lasso.

We need to talk about one particular scene in the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere that was presented ever so casually yet totally curb-stomped our hearts. You know the one: Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple) break the news to his niece Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield) that their relationship is over due to their respective careers taking up too much of their time. The audacity of Ted Lasso to give us a love so pure and charming only to rip it away so soon!

Thankfully, Temple tells EW that Roy and Keeley's story might not be over just yet. "I think it's sad, and I also think it's something that is kind of unclear," the actress says. "It's something that needs to be talked about further for Keeley, at least. I think she's not entirely sure what's going on with it."

Ted Lasso Season 3 Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple in 'Ted Lasso' season 3 | Credit: Apple TV+

While Roy is focusing more on coaching this year after Nate's (Nick Mohammed) abrupt heel turn for West Ham, Keeley's officially launched her own PR firm, taking her career to the next level. "She's got to focus on running her PR company, which is a huge deal," Temple says. "That's a big opportunity, and terrifying, and she's learning as she goes with that. So she's got both of these big things going on in the beginning of season 3, but with the fact that she's now got this company that she's the boss of it's almost like all her focus has to go into that for that to work and for her to feel confident in doing it."

As is evident in the season 3 premiere, Keeley's feeling extremely overwhelmed now that she's the boss of an entire team, so dealing with the breakup doesn't exactly fit into her busy schedule. "There's not really immediately time to process it, but I think it's also something that she's maybe not processing because she's not sure what it is or what she wants it to be, either," Temple says. "She figures out a lot this season. She's got a lot happening, and she goes through a lot, and she learns a lot. That's something I'm really excited to put out there, and I hope people enjoy seeing her journey and seeing her grow and make mistakes and how to patch them back together with some really nice flowers and glitter and in Keeley ways, but also doing it with real intelligence."

Ted Lasso Season 3 Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple in 'Ted Lasso' season 3 | Credit: Apple TV+

What does this mean for Keeley's love life? Temple says that an ascendant career doesn't mean she can't also have a relationship — it's just going to take time to learn how to balance it all (which we're hoping means there's still hope for Roy and Keeley).

"There are going to be quite a few surprises," she says. "But from the get go we stay true to Keeley. She allows herself to have moments of being totally flummoxed by what's going on, but then moments of real strength, and you see a lot of that in this season. There are certain things that she handles with such grace and so brilliantly, and there are things that I learned a lot from, as Juno [and] as Keeley. She stays true to her character: Waking up in the morning and walking out as a rainbow of positive energy, and then whatever the day brings, it brings — but the journey is a rollercoaster. It's such great writing."

The Ted Lasso season 3 premiere is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: