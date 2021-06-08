Is Ted Lasso really going to end after just three seasons? Jason Sudeikis weighs in

Ted Lasso (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Jason Sudeikis has repeatedly said that he plans to end his Apple TV+ comedy show Ted Lasso after three seasons. But will the popularity of the series change his mind? What happens when Apple backs the money truck up to his house?

"It's called the iMoney truck," Sudeikis said with a laugh when I spoke with the actor, writer, and executive producer for EW's Ted Lasso cover story. "I mean, I don't know. The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that's the one we're telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it's by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word. It's nowhere near like that. But the story that's being told - that three-season arc - is one that I see, know, and understood. I'm glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know."

Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso.' | Credit: Apple TV+

"I think we've always meant it to be three seasons," says Sudeikis' costar Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on the show and helped develop the series. "I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons. But even as committed to that idea as Jason may have been, none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show. Usually shows don't have that kind of effect if they say the word 'f---' so many times. We're kind of in no man's land here, still being discombobulated by the response and I think that could make hard-hearted old Sudeikis soften up a little bit. I will say that, whatever he decides, I will happily abide."

Sudeikis' fellow EP Bill Lawrence is one person keen that Ted Lasso's tale continue, even if the football coach-turned-English soccer team manager finds himself back in America.

"The initial story Jason had in his head is a three-season arc, [but] I'm hopeful there's more Ted Lasso stories to tell after three seasons," said Lawrence, the creator of Scrubs and co-creator of Cougar Town. "Hey, in my head, I'm like, Ted Lasso moves home and he should coach the professional team that's a block away from Jason's home in real life."

