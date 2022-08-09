Fisher-Price AFC Richmond crew from the beloved Apple TV+ sports comedy have been turned into adorable mini figurines.

Check out the new line of Ted Lasso-inspired Fisher-Price toys

Sometimes good things come in small packages...

Sounds like something Coach Lasso might say, which is fitting since Fisher-Price's newest edition in its Little People Collector toy line is inspired by the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. If you haven't binged the show yet, it tells the story an annoyingly optimistic American football coach played by Jason Sudeikis who is hired to manage a British soccer team — even though he knows absolutely nothing about the sport.

The sweet toy set includes six characters from the AFC Richmond crew, including team owner, Rebecca Welton, who is rocking an eggplant-colored power suit – and clutching a pink box filled with her favorite biscuits.

The rest of the mini figurine dream team includes model-turned-PR consultant Keeley Jones, who is sporting a ponytail, pink pumps, and is glued to her cell phone; Coach Beard, wearing his signature tracksuit and making plans with his handy clipboard; gruff team captain-turned-coach Roy Kent (oy!); Sam Obisanya, the right winger who always has a smile — and a soccer ball; and, of course, the lovable mustachioed head coach Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso Little People Fisher-Price has unveiled a new line of 'Ted Lasso'-inspired collectables | Credit: Fisher-Price

The packaging is also full of fun Easter eggs. Designed to resemble the team's locker room, which "smells like potential," fans will find plenty of references to the series, including Ted's inspiring "Believe" sign.

The Little People Collector set is the perfect collectible for Ted Lasso devotees who are eagerly awaiting the release of the feel-good show's third season, which will, sadly, be its last. Perhaps if we all "believe," we'll get a season 4?

Ted Lasso Little People The new line of 'Ted Lasso'-inspired Fisher-Price toys are the newest edition to the Little People Collector toy line | Credit: Fisher-Price

The Ted Lasso Little People Collector set is available now via Mattel's website and retailers nationwide.

