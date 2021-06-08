He shoots! He scores! How Jason Sudeikis won our hearts with Ted Lasso

Flash forward 13 years. Sudeikis was finishing his decade-long stint on SNL, first as a writer and then a writer-performer, when NBC approached him about starring in a commercial to promote the network's broadcast of Premiere League matches. The pitches from the advertising agency included one about a shouty, belligerent football coach who becomes manager of an English soccer team. Sudeikis liked the idea, but not the character. "I wanted to play something sillier," he says. To help flesh out the idea, the SNL star recruited writer-producer Joe Kelly (SNL, How I Met Your Mother) and Hunt, who played Coach Beard in the commercial opposite Sudeikis' Ted Lasso. ("A name plus a noun is funny," says Sudeikis on the origins of his alter ego.) The commercial, which aired in August 2013, was a viral hit, and another ad followed the next year. Sudeikis had such a good time playing Lasso that his then fiancée, actress Olivia Wilde, suggested he develop the character further. "Liv was like, 'You should do [a] TV show or a movie,'" he says. In early 2015 he spent a week in New York with Hunt and Kelly assembling the bones of a Ted Lasso TV show. "We beat out a pilot and then it sat dormant for a couple of years," recalls the actor, whose hands were full with other projects, guesting on Fox's The Last Man on Earth and exec-producing another sitcom, Detroiters, for Comedy Central. He and Wilde were also busy raising their children, Otis, who was born in 2014, and Daisy, who arrived in 2016.