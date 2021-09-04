Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein responds to bizarre conspiracy theory that Roy Kent is CGI

Ted Lasso (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

At this point in human history, it goes without saying that people can convince themselves of some pretty bizarre things when they get together, especially on the internet. And yet, it's still a little surprising that people seem to believe Ted Lasso's Roy Kent — played by, as far as we can tell, a very real actor named Brett Goldstein — is a computer-generated character.

Either a passionate group of the Apple TV+ comedy's viewers or a very convincing coterie of trolls has been bandying this theory about for some time now on Reddit and Twitter. One user wrote that Roy Kent looks like he was "imported...straight from FIFA" (which, fair), while another took the theory a step further: "I bet its one of apples conditions for making the show- they get to try out their 'new cgi tech' and at the emmys theyre gonna put him up for best actor and make some surprise announcement 'he was cgi.'" OK, guy.

Goldstein, meanwhile, understandably felt compelled to address the issue, posting a video to Instagram this week that serves as his "final statement on the matter." In it, he asserts that he is "a completely real, normal human man" who does "normal, human, basic things like rendering and buffering and transferring data." Now, we can't quite put our finger on it, but this response doesn't seem entirely convincing for some reason. Watch it below and judge for yourself:

Viewers can also feel free to scrutinize EW's Awardist interview with Goldstein, in which he appears more, um, fully rendered. If that, too, fails to quash this theory, we'll just have to wait for the Emmys later this month, where Goldstein is indeed up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy. We'll be waiting for Apple's "surprise announcement" with bated breath.

