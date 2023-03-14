"Roy haunts the school where Phoebe goes, just to hang out with her," the actor tells EW of his tongue-in-cheek idea.

Brett Goldstein has spent much of the last few years playing the lovable, if infamously foul-mouthed, Roy Kent on Ted Lasso, whose third season premieres on Apple TV+ March 15. Does the actor find that he swears more in real-life as a result of portraying the AFC Richmond player-turned-coach?

"I think if you asked my parents, they'd say nothing has changed," says Goldstein, who is also a writer on the show. "I don't think it's gone up, it was always pretty high."

Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis on 'Ted Lasso' season 3

It seems like Roy will have plenty of reasons to drop F-bombs in the upcoming episodes. At the end of last season, Roy and his girlfriend Keeley (Juno Temple) seemed headed for choppy waters. Goldstein teases that Roy is not in the best shape at the start of season 3.

"He's struggling with emotions that he's managed to suppress all his life, before he fell in love with Keeley," Goldstein tells EW. "So he's kind of shutting himself down a bit to protect himself, because he doesn't feel like he deserves love. And in the meantime, he's putting his head down in work and, I think, making Jamie [Phil Dunster] a mission."

Goldstein describes shooting season 3 of Ted Lasso as a "wonderful," but at times, testing, experience.

"Partly because we were no longer filming in lockdown, and partly because I think people were more aware of the show, filming in Richmond became tricky, very tricky," he says. "Sometimes filming outdoors was like doing a TV show and a play. There'd be a sort of live audience lined up. That was a different experience in terms of, oh right, okay, we've got to really focus today, because there's not just a camera crew but 100 people are lining the pavement."

While Goldstein is unsure if there will be a Ted Lasso season 4 ("That's a question for Apple") the actor does have a pitch for a spin-off show featuring Roy and his niece, Phoebe.

"I've got lots of ideas. Given that he dies at the end of this season," says Goldstein, tongue firmly wedged in cheek. "I like Ghost Roy, where he sort of haunts the school where Phoebe goes, just to hang out with her. It would be spooky for a bit and then she'd just get used to having 'Ghost Roy' around."

