Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt stopped believing the show would ever get made

"We were working on a pilot and a little six-episode arc by early 2015," says Hunt. "We felt really good about it and Jason was pretty firm that he was going to use his powers for good and try to get people at least looking at it. But then he had children instead and children take up some time when you have them. Jason's career [was] going amazingly and Joe was doing really well on How I Met Your Mother and co-creating Detroiters and all these things. Meanwhile, I'm just sitting on my ass in L.A. really wondering how it's going with the Ted Lasso thing. It got closer and further away and closer and further away. I all but literally had a conversation with myself of like, 'You have to stop thinking about Ted Lasso. It's not healthy to think about Ted Lasso, it's not going to happen, it's just not going to happen, man.' And then the next week, Jason was like, 'Hey, is all that stuff we wrote still somewhere?' 'Um, yeah. Why?' 'I'm having lunch with Bill Lawrence tomorrow.' 'Okay.' So here we are.'"