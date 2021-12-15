Ted's signature 'stache goes missing in this animated Ted Lasso Christmas short

Ted Lasso (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It's just another day in Ted Lasso Land — except that ... well, everyone is animated and Ted is missing his signature mustache. So yea, things look a tad different in Lasso-land.

For the holidays, the cast of Ted Lasso, fresh off some big Emmy wins and a renewal for a third season, offer some season's greetings in the form of an animated short.

Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) upper lip is naked as the day he was born and the gang tries to help him any way they can — which isn't at all helpful, really. Nathan (Nick Mohammed) constructs a kill trap for the little soup filter because he doesn't trust its next move (like Nate is one to talk about trust).

Roy (Brett Goldstein) sacrifices his bushy brows to offer Ted a brambly substitute, but it's not quite right. The quest for the magic 'stache is not for naught — Ted wants to make sure his son Henry recognizes him for their Zoom Christmas call.

Alas, Ted resigns to a 'stache-less existence only to experience his own Christmas miracle. Realizing it doesn't matter if he has his lip-tickler or not, his heart grows three sizes mustache grows back.

And that's the meaning of Christmas. Or something. Either way, enjoy the holly jolly sentiment of the Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache above.

