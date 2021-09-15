The Television Critics Association has spoken! A slew of Emmy nominees earned top TCA Awards honors, including Ted Lasso, Michaela Coel, and The Crown

These are the best TV shows and performances this year, according to critics

We're still four days away from the Emmys, but the Television Critics Association has made its picks for the best shows and performances of 2021.

TCA Awards 'Ted Lasso,' 'I May Destroy You,' and 'The Crown' earn 2021 TCA awards. | Credit: Apple TV +; HBO; Des Willie/Netflix

The annual TCA Awards winners were announced Wednesday, and the list is full of Emmy nominees: The Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso took home the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy prize, while Netflix's The Crown won its first TCA award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama. (Last year's TCA winners in these categories — Pop TV's Schitt's Creek and HBO's Succession — ended up taking home Emmys for Outstanding Comedy and Drama, respectively.) I May Destroy You star/creator Michaela Coel, an Emmy nominee for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, earned the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Drama.

Hacks and Mare of Easttown star Jean Smart, meanwhile, earned two honors: Individual Achievement in Comedy and the Career Achievement Award, further solidifying her status as a national treasure.

See the full list of TCA Awards winners below:

● Individual Achievement In Drama: Michaela Coel (I MAY DESTROY YOU, HBO)

● Individual Achievement In Comedy: Jean Smart (HACKS, HBO Max)

● Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS (FX/FX On Hulu)

● Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: "COUPLES THERAPY"(Showtime), "DEAF U" (Netflix)

● Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: "THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB" (Netflix)

● Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: "LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER" (HBO, 2018 & 2019 Winner In Category)

● Outstanding New Program: "TED LASSO" (Apple TV+)

● Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: "MARE OF EASTTOWN" (HBO)

● Outstanding Achievement In Drama: "THE CROWN" (Netflix)

● Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: "TED LASSO" (Apple TV+)

● Program of the Year: "TED LASSO" (Apple TV+)

● Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart

● Heritage Award: "THE GOLDEN GIRLS" (NBC)