Get ready for fall TV with photos of your favorite stars at the Summer TCA Press Tour

Ben Trivett
July 26, 2018 at 04:21 PM EDT
<p>Ben Stiller was one of many stars promoting upcoming TV projects at the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Click through to see who else was in attendance.</p>
Ben Stiller (Showtime's Escape at Dannemora)

Ben Stiller was one of many stars promoting upcoming TV projects at the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Click through to see who else was in attendance.

Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Nathan Fillion and Afton Williamson (ABC's The Rookie)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Nathan Fillion (ABC's The Rookie)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Randall Park (ABC's Fresh Off the Boat)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Michael Cudlitz and Mary McCormack (ABC's The Kids Are Alright)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
James Roday (ABC's A Million Little Things)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Grace Park (ABC's A Million Little Things)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Allison Miller (ABC's A Million Little Things)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Romany Malco and David Giuntoli (ABC's A Million Little Things)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Ron Livingston (ABC's A Million Little Things)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Stephanie Szostak and Christina Moses (ABC's A Million Little Things)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Cedric Yarbrough and John Ross Bowie (ABC's Speechless)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Jake Choi (ABC's Single Parents)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Kimrie Lewis (ABC's Single Parents)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery (The CW's Charmed)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Ser'Darius Blain (The CW's Charmed)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Ellen Tamaki (The CW's Charmed)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Rupert Evans (The CW's Charmed)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Rachel Bloom (The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Pete Gardner (The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Taye Diggs (The CW's All American)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Greta Onieogou (The CW's All American)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Daniel Ezra (The CW's All American)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Monet Mazur (The CW's All American)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Bre-Z (The CW's All American)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Karimah Westbrook (The CW's All American)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Perdita Weeks and Jay Hernandez (CBS' Magnum P.I.)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill (CBS' Magnum P.I.)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, and Kathy Bates (FX's American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Rich Fury/Getty
Candice Bergen and Jake McDorman (Murphy Brown)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Grant Shaud and Nik Dodani (Murphy Brown)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Joe Regalbuto and Faith Ford (Murphy Brown)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Sheaun McKinney (The Neighborhood)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Beth Behrs and Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Tichina Arnold and Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Dorian Missick, Danielle Campbell, and Billy Magnussen (Tell Me A Story)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Dania Ramirez and Davi Santos (Tell Me A Story)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
<p>Indya Moore, Janet Mock, Mj Rodriguez, Steven Canals, Our Lady J, Billy Porter, and&nbsp;Dominique Jackson</p>
Cast of Pose

Indya Moore, Janet Mock, Mj Rodriguez, Steven Canals, Our Lady J, Billy Porter, and Dominique Jackson

Rich Fury/Getty
<p>J. D. Pardo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Danny Pino (Front L-R) Clayton Cardenas and co-creator/executive producer/writer/director Elgin James of FX&#8217;s &#8216;Mayans MC&#8217; pose for a portrait during the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.</p>
Cast of Mayans MC

J. D. Pardo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Danny Pino (Front L-R) Clayton Cardenas and co-creator/executive producer/writer/director Elgin James of FX’s ‘Mayans MC’ pose for a portrait during the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Rich Fury/Getty
Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Together)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Felix Mallard (Happy Together)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Amber Stevens (Happy Together)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Ben Winston (Happy Together)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Joe Morton and Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Brandon Micheal Hall (God Friended Me)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Jeremy Sisto and Ebonee Noel (FBI on CBS)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Missy Peregrym (FBI on CBS)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Zeeko Zaki (FBI on CBS)
Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty
Desmin Borges, Chris Geere, Kether Donohue, and Aya Cash (You're the Worst on FXX)
Rich Fury/Getty
<p>Julie Graham, Michael MacMallen, Rachael Stirling, Crystal Balint, Chanelle Peloso, Alexandra La Roche, and Jennifer Spence&nbsp;</p>
Cast of The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco (BritBox)

Julie Graham, Michael MacMallen, Rachael Stirling, Crystal Balint, Chanelle Peloso, Alexandra La Roche, and Jennifer Spence 

Robby Klein/Getty
<p>Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Kia Stephens, Britney Young, Sydelle Noel, Jackie Tohn, and Britt Baron</p>
The cast of Netflix's Glow 

Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Kia Stephens, Britney Young, Sydelle Noel, Jackie Tohn, and Britt Baron

Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
Laura Linney, Julia Garner, and Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
Guy Pearce, Percelle Ascot, and Sorcha Groundsell (The Innocents)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
Brent Miller, Mike Royce, Marcel Ruiz, Isabella Gomez, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Norman Lear, and Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
Norman Lear (One Day at a Time)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
Joseph 'Rev. Run' Simmons and Justine Simmons (All About the Washingtons)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
Eric Andre, Abbi Jacobson, Josh Weinstein, and Matt Groening (Disenchantment)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
Eric Andre (Disenchantment)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
Anya Taylor-Joy
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming)
Robby Klein/Contour by Getty Images
Bobby Cannavale, Micah Bloomberg, Sam Esmail, Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Stephan James, and Eli Horowitz (Homecoming)
Robby Klein/Getty Images
Steve James, Jada Buford, and Charles Donalson III (America to Me)
Robby Klein/Getty Images
Eli Roth (Eli Roth's History of Horror)
Robby Klein/Getty Images
Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgård (The Little Drummer Girl)
Robby Klein/Getty Images
Alexander Skarsgård (The Little Drummer Girl)
Robby Klein/Contour by Getty Images
Paul Giamatti, Peter Ocko, Sonya Cassidy, Wyatt Russell, Brent Jennings, Dan Carey, and Jim Gavin (Lodge 49)
Robby Klein/Getty Images
Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, and Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Robby Klein/Getty Images
Larenz Tate, Joseph Sikora, Courtney A. Kemp, Lela Loren, and Omari Hardwick (Power)
Robby Klein/Getty Images
Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Tanya Saracho, Chelsea Rendon, and Ser Anzoategui (Vida)
Robby Klein/Getty Images
John Stamos (You)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Penn Badgley (You)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Elizabeth Lail (You)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Shay Mitchell (You)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Neal McDonough (Project Blue Book)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Laura Mennell (Project Blue Book)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Amanda Giese, Byron Giese, Jade Giese, and Beast Giese (Amanda to the Rescue)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Marti Noxon, Gillian Flynn, Amy Adams, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Jean-Marc Vallée, and Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Chris Messina (Sharp Objects)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Jennifer Konner and Jennifer Garner (Camping)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
John Oliver (Last Week Tonight)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Jane Fonda
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
John Karna and Bradley Whitford (Valley of the Boom)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Lamorne Morris (Valley of the Boom)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Dakota Shapiro and Oliver Cooper (Valley of the Boom)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Sal Masekela, producer J.J. Kelley, explorer Albert Lin, journalist Mariana van Zeller, Phil Keoghan, journalist Cara Santa Maria (Explorer)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Michelle Oakley (Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
Dr. Susan Kelleher (Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
