Watch New Girl alum Nasim Pedrad transform into Chad, an awkward 14-year-old boy
Meet Chad.
After years in development, New Girl alum Nasim Pedrad is finally ready to introduce you to her new character, Chad, a 14-year-old boy who wants nothing more than to fit in. As evidenced above in the exclusive trailer for the upcoming TBS comedy, Chad is just your normal peanut butter and jelly-loving, LeBron Jameses-wanting teen.
Entering high school, Chad navigates a new landscape, hoping to make friends with the popular kids, all while balancing an overly obliging best pal, single (and dating) mother, doting uncle, unimpressed little sister, and a flare for the dramatic.
In addition to starring as the titular Chad, Pedrad, a Saturday Night Live veteran, serves as creator, writer, producer, and showrunner.
Chad premieres April 6 on TBS.
