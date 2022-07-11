Chad canceled at TBS ahead of season 2 premiere

Chad's awkward high school days appear to be over.

TBS has canceled Nasim Pedrad's coming-of-age sitcom on the cusp of its season 2 premiere. The series, which had been set to return Monday night, starred Pedrad as the titular teen, a Persian American boy struggling with the pressures of high school while reconciling with his cultural identity and his mother's dating life.

The cable network hopes to find another home for the series, which Pedrad, a Saturday Night Live alum, created and executive-produced. "As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that season 2 of Chad will not air on TBS," a spokesperson told EW. "We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it."

Alexa Loo, Nasim Pedrad, and Jake Ryan on 'Chad' Alexa Loo, Nasim Pedrad, and Jake Ryan on 'Chad' | Credit: Liane Hentscher/TBS

The statement continued: "We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor. We also thank executive producer Oly Obst, co-showrunner Max Searle, and the entire cast and crew of Chad for their ongoing partnership and wish everyone continued success."

Pedrad previously told EW that "people passionately tried to talk me out of" creating a series centered on herself as an awkward teenage boy. "I'd be lying to you if I didn't say it feels like nothing short of a miracle that I'm here talking to you today with the first season under my belt," she said, adding, "I really wanted to create something I knew I could have a lot of fun playing. And as I was coming up with the character and developing him, it was just really making me laugh."

