The Vampire Diaries tried writing a part for Taylor Swift, Nina Dobrev says

Taylor Swift isn't the first person who comes to mind when thinking of eternal darkness and blood-drinking, but writers for The Vampire Diaries left a blank space for her to appear on the hit show.

Nina Dobrev, who starred on the soapy CW drama, told E! News that the "Bad Blood" singer was nearly written into the series.

"I remember at the very beginning, we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show," Dobrev said. "And then the producers tried to write a role for her. It didn't work out schedule-wise, obviously, she wasn't on the show. But that was a surprising one."

Even though it didn't pan out, Dobrev said, "She would have been great."

The series, which ran 2009 to 2017, starred Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder as two vampire brothers caught in a love triangle with Dobrev's character. Celebrities like Stephen Amell and Lauren Cohan appeared as guest stars.

Swift, meanwhile, has acted on CSI and New Girl, but for the most part, she's played herself when she's appeared on TV. On the big screen, her repertoire includes Valentine's Day, The Giver, and of course, Tom Hooper's critically panned Cats.

Swift was also nearly cast in Hooper's Les Miserables as the impoverished Éponine. The director said she "brilliantly auditioned," but eventually gave the role to Samantha Barks.

"I didn’t cast her, but I got very close to it," he said. "Ultimately, I couldn’t quite believe Taylor Swift was a girl people would overlook. So it didn’t quite feel right for her for the most flattering reason."

Swift did get to flex her acting (and directing) chops in her recent music video for "The Man," in which she transformed into an unbearable "alpha-bro."

