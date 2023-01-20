Taylor Kinney is taking a leave of absence from Chicago Fire

There's no word yet on how this will affect Severide.

It seems Kelly Severide will be taking a break from leading Squad 3.

Taylor Kinney, who has played the fearless firefighter on all 11 seasons of Chicago Fire, is on a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter, a source close to the production tells EW.

How long the actor will be gone — and how this will affect his character — is yet to be known. For those who are up-to-date on the show, this week's episode saw Kelly and Stella (Miranda Mae Rayo) work through some firehouse issues after the newlyweds found themselves butting heads (and therefore causing others to do the same). So, at least for now, those two are on good terms. But seeing as how Stella's past decision to leave Kelly for a bit caused some major issues, we're not sure how long those good terms will last.

Taylor Kinney on 'Chicago Fire' Taylor Kinney on 'Chicago Fire' | Credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

In terms of bigger arcs, the show is setting up a major personal battle for Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) as his wife deals with cancer, so it's safe to say he's going to need all of Firehouse 51 to help him get through it.

The good news is that a leave of absence implies a return at some point, and if anyone has seen the show through its many twists and turns, it's Kinney, who has been with the series since its first episode in 2012. Severide has been a firehouse staple as many around him have come and gone, with Casey (Jesse Spencer) saying goodbye most recently. Here's hoping he isn't gone long.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news about Kinney.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps ALL CROPS: CHICAGO FIRE -- "One Hundred" Episode 508 -- Pictured: (l-r) Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide -- (Photo by: Parrish Lewis/NBC S5 E8 Recap Chicago Fire recap: Season 5, Episode 8 By Amanda Bell

Image Chicago Fire recap: Season 5, Episode 7 By Amanda Bell

Image Chicago Fire recap: Season 5, Episode 6 By Amanda Bell

Image One Chicago recap: Week Nine By Amanda Bell

Image One Chicago recap: Week Seven By Amanda Bell

Image One Chicago recap: Week Six By Amanda Bell

Image One Chicago recap: Week Five By Amanda Bell

Image Chicago Fire premiere, Chicago PD, Chicago Med recap: Week Four By Amanda Bell

Image S4 E23 Recap Chicago Fire season 4 finale recap: Superhero By Samantha Highfill