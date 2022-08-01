One of the original Beverly Hills stars is now moving to Orange County.

Welcome to the O.C.: Taylor Armstrong is the first Real Housewives star to switch franchises

History is being made. Taylor Armstrong, one of the original stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is becoming the first star of the venerable reality TV franchise to switch locations. Bravo announced on Monday that Armstrong will be joining season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

"We've had ENOUGH of not having Taylor Armstrong on our screens… she is officially joining the cast of #RHOC for Season 17!" Bravo TV posted on Instagram. Many of the comments celebrate the history (or "herstory," if you prefer) of the moment.

During her original seasons of RHOBH, Armstrong was married to venture capitalist Russell Armstrong, who died by suicide following the filming of the show's second season. Following his death, Armstrong opened up about the abusive relationship.

After her starring role in the first three seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Armstrong appeared in a guest role on seasons 4-6, and more recently appeared on season 2 of the Peacock-exclusive spinoff series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Now, she's coming to the O.C.

