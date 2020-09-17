Tatiana Maslany set to star in Marvel's She-Hulk Disney+ series

Marvel has found its She-Hulk.

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany has been tapped to star as lawyer-slash-superhero Jennifer Walters in the upcoming Disney+ series, EW has learned.

In the comics, Jennifer is an attorney who gains superpowers after a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. (She also retains her intelligence and personality while she's big and green — much like the sweater-wearing Bruce first introduced in Avengers: Endgame.)

Deadline was first to report the news. Reps for Maslany and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emmy winner Jessica Gao is writing the series and serving as showrunner.

Maslany is best known for her Emmy-winning run on Orphan Black, in which she played multiple identical clones. She most recently appeared on HBO's Perry Mason.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first announced the She-Hulk series at last summer's D23 Expo.

“Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU," Feige told the audience at the time. "Jennifer Walters is a Hulk, she’s a lawyer, and she’s gonna star in a show unlike anything we’ve done before.”

As for Jennifer's cousin, Bruce? Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo gave Maslany's casting the familial stamp of approval, tweeting, "Welcome to the family, cuz!"