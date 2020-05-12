Tatiana Maslany and her clones reuniting with Orphan Black cast for a live table read

Even in a 30-second video, Tatiana Maslany's ability to flawlessly switch between her clones has us spooked.

The actress and her many Orphan Black incarnations are reuniting with the acclaimed series' cast members for a live two-episode table read on May 17, she revealed in a video from BBC America.

"We're with you, clone club," Maslany announced in the clip. The charity event will benefit the organizations CenterLink and Sistering.

In the clip, Maslany showed us once again that she's a chameleon, bringing back her characters Alison Hendrix, Cosima Niehaus, Helena, and Sarah Manning. Evelyne Brochu (Delphine), Kristian Bruun (Donnie), Jordan Gavaris (Felix) will also be part of the table read.

"Everyone will be there," Maslany revealed, and she wasn't lying. Inga Cadranel, John Fawcett, Kevin Hanchard, Natalie Lisinska, Eric Johnson, Josh Vokey, Dylan Bruce, and Kathryn Alexandre also popped up in the teaser.

“Kristian Bruun and I started talking about the idea of doing an OB reunion back when everything had shut down. We wanted to show love to Clone Club and help raise some money for people who are disproportionately affected during this difficult time,” Maslany told Deadline. “In addition to raising funds, we hope that we can bring some joy to the fans, something intimate just for them, make them feel connected to the Clone Club community even if we’re all far apart.”

The Canadian series about clone sisters caught up in a genetic conspiracy has maintained a devoted fanbase even after it ended in 2017. Back in August, Maslany gave EW exclusive insight into the Serial Box audiobook that picks up where the show ended. The Next Chapter continued the clones' story eight years after the events of the show, when biologist Cosima and her sister, Sarah, and Alison, along with others, are forced to leave their private lives to stop a global disaster.

EW also confirmed early last year that AMC and Temple Street Productions were in the beginning stages of development on a possible new series set in the Orphan Black universe. No further announcements have been made since then.

Tune into the live reunion and table read via Orphan Black's Facebook Page at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17.

Related content: