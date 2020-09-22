Taraji P. Henson praises Megan Thee Stallion's strength: 'I just want her to keep winning'

For the first time ever, the TIME100 list is getting a TV special, and EW has your exclusive first look at the television event.

TIME and ABC have partnered to bring the iconic annual list to life in an all-new way this year, showcasing the world’s most influential people from leaders, creators, and everyday heroes with an inside look at the 2020 list on TV ahead of its print debut. And as this exclusive clip shows, Megan Thee Stallion is one of the 2020 honorees, with Taraji P. Henson introducing the "WAP" rapper in the special by showing her lots of love.

"I don't like to put the stigma of the word 'strong' on Black women because I think it dehumanizes us, but Megan, she's got a strength," Henson, a 2016 TIME100 honoree herself, says. "She is the epitome of tenacity. She was shot this summer and still people tried to tear her down. It's just invigorating to see her become a platinum-selling artist with multiple No. 1 songs like she's got a plan that's much bigger, and I just want her to keep winning."

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Dr. Anthony Fauci are three other TIME100 2020 honorees. And joining previously announced musical performers Halsey, Jennifer Hudson, and The Weeknd will be special appearances by Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani, John Legend, Harry and Meghan, and more.

The full 2020 TIME100 list will go live on Time.com at the same time as the special airs at 10:02 p.m. on ABC. The magazine will be available on newsstands beginning Friday, Sept. 25.