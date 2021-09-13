Doctor Who actress Tanya Fear reported missing in Los Angeles

Family members have set up a #FindTanyaFear Twitter page in the hopes of locating her.

Friends and family of Doctor Who and Kick-Ass 2 actress Tanyaradzwa "Tanya" Fear are asking for help after reporting her missing.

Fear, 31, lives near the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and was last seen three days ago at the Trader Joe's in Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, according to a Twitter account that was set up to #FindTanyaFear.

A press release, shared on the social media account, mentions that Fear left her home on Thursday without her cell phone or purse, and was later reported missing by a friend.

"I am devastated about this situation, and I appeal to anyone with information to please come forward to bring our daughter back home safely," Fear's mother, Yvonne Marimo, said in a statement.

The family asks that anyone with information reach out to the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account.

Fear's manager, Alex Cole, and the Los Angeles Police Department didn't immediately respond to EW requests for comment.

Cole told ABC 7's Eyewitness News that he spoke with her several days ago and she seemed fine.

"Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning," he said in a statement. "We're obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."

The Twitter page includes information about how to recognize Fear, including a photo.

Fear appeared on a 2018 episode of Doctor Who as Dr. Jade McIntyre. She also appeared on shows like Spotless, Endeavour, and Midsomer Murders, and in the film A Moving Image.

The actress had recently embarked on a stand-up comedy career.