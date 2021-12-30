Things get chaotic after retired cop Irene Berrera-Kearns is asked about her views on police brutality.

Tami Roman schools her costars on their use of the N-word on Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

The Real World Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Tami Roman is tired.

Paramount+'s The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles tackled the topic of police brutality in a particularly chaotic new episode on Wednesday, wherein Roman had to explain to costars Glen Naessens and Irene Berrera-Kearns why they should not be using the N-word.

Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles Tami Roman schools her 'Real World' costars on their usage of the N-word. | Credit: Paramount+

After a night out at a dancehall and saloon to support Jon Brennan at his music gig, the crew — also comprised of Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, and David Edwards — decided to participate in a late-night round of "fishbowl," answering a series of questions written on folded pieces of paper housed in said bowl.

Things go south after Brennan, prefacing that the question will open a "can of worms," asked Berrera-Kearns, a retired police officer, about her views on Black Lives Matter and the police killing of George Floyd.

"I saw things when I was in the force that I can't forgive, and I've marched for Black lives, but also I support the good cops I worked with, because it's a hard job that the bad cops are making harder," Berrera-Kearns responded.

Innocent enough, yes, but Naessens remarked that he "doesn't see race," prompting Roman to interject: "You better see race because otherwise how can you understand my journey as a Black woman?"

After Edwards lamented that "this is what the political system wants, to divide us up and conquer," Naessens recounted a time someone called his friend the N-word, using the word in the process, at a pizza parlor. A flabbergasted Roman informed her costar that he "shouldn't say it."

A heated back and forth, wherein Naessens continued to defend his word usage, made Roman even more frustrated, who added, "You don't understand that I'm saying to you that the word should not come out of your white a-- mouth."

The chaos doesn't end there. Berrera-Kearns chimed in to scold Naessens on his usage of the word — while using it herself. "You don't say it either," Roman said, "'Cause you Latina."

In her confessional, Roman — irked that Edwards remained quiet during the exchange and didn't have her back — said, "I'm annoyed. It is not my job to educate you how to understand equality, how to respect another human being, that is not my job."

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles is a revival reunion of MTV's 1993 reality show The Real World: Los Angeles. It reunites the original stars in the same iconic Venice beach house from the second season of the original series. New episodes release Wednesdays on Paramount+.

Watch the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content